New York Airport Offering Roundtrip Flights to Europe For Under $600
It seems almost unbelievable but you can buy a ticket out of New York to fly across the pond for relatively cheap right now. After a year in isolation who couldn't use a change of scenery? I'm not talking about a weekend getaway to the Catskills or a short drive to Lake George. Those trips are absolutely great sometimes but I'm talking about leaving the country and not a few hours north to Canada. You can fly across an entire ocean.hudsonvalleypost.com