When Cher Called David Letterman an ‘A—hole’ on National TV

There’s nothing quite like tuning into your favorite late night host after a long day of work. Back in the day, you had one choice. The Tonight Show. And once Johnny Carson came along, he would sit on that throne for 30 years. Eventually, others would join the late night arena, but Carson managed to dominate it until he went off the air in 1992. Once that happened, and other hosts came out to play and eventually added their own tastes and style to the format, there was no longer the universal talk show host. It became “Who is your talk show host? Who is the host that you would pick over all the others on any given night?” And even as the internet and streaming has taken the world by storm, late night is still alive and kicking. And it shows no signs of stopping.