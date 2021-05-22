newsbreak-logo
When Cher Called David Letterman an ‘A—hole’ on National TV

By Courtney E. Smith
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 4 days ago
It’s not easy to get Cher on your show. Just ask David Letterman, who asked her to appear on his late night talk show as a guest for four years and, by Cher’s account paid a $28,000 hotel bill to seal the deal. The reason she kept turning the appearance down? She thought he was an asshole. She didn’t just think it, she said it right to his face during her debut appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman on May 22, 1986.

