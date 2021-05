CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Fans returned to Scott Stadium for the first time in 518 days for the UVA Spring Football Game and the Cavaliers' offense put on a show. Brennan Armstrong connected on multiple big plays with a litany of weapons, some old and some new like tight end Jelani Woods, who caught a bobbling touchdown for the first score of the day. Armstrong took every snap at quarterback with Ira Armstead and early enrollee Jacob Rodriguez out with injury, with Bronco Mendenhall saying both are currently tied for the backup quarterback job.