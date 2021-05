MIRAMAR BEACH — Motorists in Walton County soon will find themselves contending with a little more than 5 miles of construction on U.S. Highway 98. The widening of the highway from four lanes to six lanes on the 3.4-mile section between Emerald Bay Drive and Tang-O-Mar Drive is slated for completion this fall. Before that work is completed, however, another widening project is set to begin this month on a nearby 1.8-mile section of U.S. 98 between Mack Bayou Road and Walton County Road 30A.