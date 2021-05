A local woman missing since May 2 may no longer be in the Cullman area, police believe as they enter the third week of the search for 47 year-old Lilliam Lissett Max. Max, known to many as the proprietor of the Estetica Lilliam hair salon located at the Creel Plaza shopping strip in north Cullman, was last seen on May 2, when friends say she boarded a Greyhound bus in Birmingham bound for Atlanta. Police have been attempting to locate her ever since.