"Watermelon is a summer favorite! Have a watermelon themed party or put the extra watermelon rind from your snack to good and creative use. These carved watermelon rind crafts are an easy, fun and exciting craft to add to the events of any summer day. You can get creative with all different kinds of ideas like a fairy house or this shark! My only tip would be to use a sharp knife and have an adult do all the cutting!"