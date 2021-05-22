newsbreak-logo
A Generation Of Germans Give 'Final Account' Of Living Through Nazi Germany

By Heard on Weekend Edition Saturday
NPR
 3 days ago

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing in German). SIMON: The tune sounds cheery, but then you see the translated words subtitled from Germany in the 1930s. The lyrics are violent fantasies about sharpening knives to kill Jews. "Final Account" is the last film made by Luke Holland, a distinguished British documentarian who died last year. For more than a decade, he sought out and spoke with dozens of older Germans who'd been a part of the Third Reich, some in Hitler Youth, some in Waffen-SS, some as concentration camp guards, some as children and citizens who saw and smelled the smoke of camps and stayed silent. Dr. Stephen Smith, executive director of the USC Shoah Foundation, worked with Luke Holland on the film and joins us from Los Angeles.

Final Account (2021)

Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. FINAL ACCOUNT is an urgent portrait of the last living generation of everyday people to participate in Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich. Over a decade in the making, the film raises vital, timely questions about authority, conformity, complicity and perpetration, national identity, and responsibility, as men and women ranging from former SS members to civilians in never-before-seen interviews reckon with - in very different ways - their memories, perceptions and personal appraisals of their own roles in the greatest human crimes in history.
Surviving former Nazis give their ‘Final Account’ in new documentary

(JTA) — There is a remarkable scene toward the end of the new documentary “Final Account,” a collection of eyewitness testimonies of the Nazi regime from elderly Germans and Austrians who remember it (and, to various degrees, were part of it). In the sequence, a former Waffen-SS officer sits down...
Timur Bekmambetov's Newest Movie Takes Place On The Screen Of A Laptop

VALENE KANE: (As Amy Whittaker) What's that behind you? What's that I can't see?. SHAZAD LATIF: (As Abu Bilel Al-Britani) Do you like guns? I'll give you plenty, starting with this lovely Kalashnikov. KANE: (As Amy Whittaker) Kalash... LATIF: (As Abu Bilel Al-Britani) Kalash... KANE: (As Amy Whittaker) Kalash... LATIF:...
'Facing The Mountain' Tells Story Of Japanese American WWII Heroes

NPR's Scott Simon talks to writer Daniel James Brown about his new book, Facing The Mountain, which tells the story of Japanese American soldiers who fought for a country that rejected them. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. "Facing The Mountain," the new book by Daniel James Brown, keeps posing questions to the...
Win a pass to stream Nazi reckoning doc ‘Final Account’

48hills is giving away 10 passes to stream Final Account. The online screening will take place Tue/18 at 7pm. To enter: Send an email with subject line “Final Account” to marke@48hills.org by Fri/14 at midnight. Winners will be chosen at random, and will be informed by Sunday night. Good luck!
‘Final Account’ visits an uncomfortable place

“Final Account,” a new documentary from recently deceased English director Luke Holland, is as straightforward in its presentation as it is complicated in its subject matter. For 90 minutes, elderly Germans look into director Luke Holland’s camera and describe their former lives as Nazis. The interviews, which began in 2008,...
How a Lenin monument ended up in Nazi Germany

How did a bronze Lenin statue from a St. Petersburg suburb find its way to a town in central Germany and who saved it from being melted down?. On July 2, 1945, Soviet troops entered the town of Eisleben, the birthplace of theologian Martin Luther. To their surprise, among medieval buildings in the town's main square, there stood a monument to Vladimir Ilyich Lenin by famous Soviet sculptor Matvey Manizer (1891-1966). That was the first monument to Lenin in Germany. But how did it end up on Nazi territory?
Rewind, Rinse, Repeat! On-Air Review of ‘Final Account’

CHICAGO – Patrick McDonald of HollywoodChicago.com appears on “The Morning Mess” with Dan Baker on WBGR-FM (Monroe, Wisconsin) on May 20th, 2021, reviewing the new World War II documentary “Final Account” in theaters beginning May 21st. “Final Account” took a decade to produce, as men and women ranging from former...
See a Virtual Screening of Focus Features, Final Account

The Nazi Party spent years cultivating their followers and even today, long after Hitler's, death, you can find people believing in his ideology. Director Luke Holland shines a light on this particular group of people in the documentary, FINAL ACCOUNT. Focus Features, in conjunction with FlickDirect, want to give some lucky winners a chance to receive a virtual advance screening of this gripping film on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 7 pm before it hits theaters the next day.
German soccer boss Keller offers to resign after Nazi remark

FRANKFURT, Germany — German soccer federation president Fritz Keller has signaled he will resign following criticism for comparing a colleague to a Nazi-era judge. The federation said Tuesday that Keller expressed “that he is ready in principle ... to leave office” on May 17. Keller compared federation vice-president Rainer Koch...
