A Generation Of Germans Give 'Final Account' Of Living Through Nazi Germany

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Ian Manuel about his new memoir, My Time Will Come, about his incarceration at the age of 14 and eventual release in 2016. Ian Manuel was sentenced to life in prison without parole when he was just 14 years old. And before we go further, we should note the details of his crime are disturbing, as is the story of his treatment in prison. He had a tough life growing up in a rough part of Tampa and an abusive family and would spend 26 years in prison - much of it in solitary confinement - before his release in 2016. But his new memoir is unsparing on himself when at the top, he described shooting Debbie Baigrie, a mother of two, in the face - in the mouth, to be precise, during a robbery attempt in 1990.