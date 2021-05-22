How Dangerous Are The New COVID-19 Variants?
With the coronavirus vaccinations slowing infection rates in the U.S., we look at potential threats posed by new viruses. Scientists reported the discovery of an entirely new coronavirus in Malaysia this week, one that likely came from dogs. It doesn't cause COVID-19. But it could be just the eighth coronavirus ever known to make people sick. NPR global health correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff has some more details. Michaeleen, thanks so much for being with us.www.npr.org