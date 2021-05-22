How Dangerous Are The New COVID-19 Variants?

COVID infections continue to decline in the United States, but for weeks now, India has been in a coronavirus crisis that is almost difficult to fathom. People are dying in the streets. The wood for cremations is running out. The shortages of oxygen and vaccines are dire. Many Indian Americans are torn between watching the U.S. come back to life with more vaccines and fewer masks while millions suffer in the place that they or their families might have once called home. Dr. Suneela Harsoor is president of the Indian American Medical Association of Illinois, and her group is trying to help from what feels like a world away. She joins us from Chicago. Dr. Harsoor, thanks so much for being with us.