May 12, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced that tickets for all potential home games in the NBA’s new State Farm Play-In Tournament and the first round of the NBA Playoffs will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m. at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.