Washington, DC, May 24, 2021- Today, United States Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, introduced the Restoring the IRS Act of 2021, which would provide the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with the resources it needs to go after wealthy tax cheats and close the tax gap. The bill would rebuild and strengthen the IRS by permanently removing the IRS’s base budget from the annual appropriations process and providing $31.5 billion in mandatory annual funding. This funding will allow the IRS to fairly enforce the tax code, modernize its IT systems, and improve taxpayer services.