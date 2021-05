For buyers that need more space than a car, but don’t want to pay the price of a larger SUV, the compact crossover SUV class is it. Throw in the industry-wide push to electrify everything in sight, and it’s clear to guess that the hybrid compact crossover SUV segment might be the next big thing. Cars.com recently ranked the top trim levels of the 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid and the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited (not to be confused with the plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime) in a head-to-head competition––let’s see how these popular models compare.