Twitch Hot Tub Streams Now Have Own Official Category To "Control The Content"

By Imogen Donovan
GAMINGbible
 4 days ago

Twitch has now instated an official category for those hot tub streams that have gotten the gamers riled up and what's next for content creation on the service. Now, I'm not one to pass judgement on anyone's living choices, so if you've been under a rock for the last month, I'll ensure you're up to speed. A significant trend towards streamers dressed in swimwear and sitting in paddling pools was seen in the Just Chatting category on Twitch. A lot of these content creators were women and their streams involved casual chats, challenges, and minigames. Though this wasn't violating any of the policies of the platform, a proportion of people were upset over the attention that these women were gaining through their hot tub streams. "I'm gonna be honest, this hot tub meta is by far the most pathetic thing we've seen on Twitch in forever," said Twitch star Félix 'xQc' Lengyel. "What a sad reality. Please get this trash off the front page."

