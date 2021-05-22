newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Stream Selected Films of The Throaty Lauren Bacall

By Alix Cohen
womanaroundtown.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo Have and Have Not 1944 Based on the novel by Ernest Hemingway. Summer 1940, the island colony of Martinique controlled by pro-German Vichy France. Harry Morgan (Humphrey Bogart) owns a small fishing boat he rents to tourists with the help of drunk, loud-mouthed first mate Eddie (Walter Brennan) for whom he has deep affection. Harry steers clear of politics, but when beautiful Marie (“Slim”) Browning (18 year-old Lauren Bacall-her film debut) needs to get off the island, he agrees to secretly pick up and transport Resistance members Paul and Helene de Bursac in order to pay her transport.

www.womanaroundtown.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Florida State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Negulesco
Person
Lauren Bacall
Person
Harry James
Person
Harry Morgan
Person
Hoagy Carmichael
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Lillian Gish
Person
Fay Wray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Pro German#Resistance#British#Hotel Key Largo#American#Indians#Seminoles#Greeks#Sutton Place#New York Post#New York Press Club#Pasadena Magazine#Times Square Chronicles#Stream Selected Films#Beautiful Marie#Cabaret Scenes#Singer Jo Jordan#Band#Lyrics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
IRS
Related
Congress & CourtsThe Hill

GOP gambles with Pelosi in opposing Jan. 6 commission

Republicans are lining up to block the creation of an independent panel to investigate the Capitol attack of Jan. 6. But the strategy is not without risks. While sinking the commission would satisfy the Republicans' short-term objective of appeasing former President Trump , it would almost certainly prompt Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to launch a special investigation of her own — one that could play to the long-term advantage of Democrats heading into the 2022 midterms.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Fox News

Photos show Southwest Airlines flight attendant pummeled by passenger

Photos of the Southwest Airlines flight attendant who was pummeled by an unruly passenger have surfaced online. On Sunday, 28-year-old Vyvianna Quinonez was escorted off a Southwest flight at the San Diego International Airport and arrested for battery causing serious bodily injury in connection to the incident, according to the San Diego Harbor Police Department.
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook, Instagram allow users to hide like counts

Facebook will roll out the option to hide like counts on posts across Facebook and Instagram for all users this week, the platform announced Wednesday. Users will be able to hide like counts on all posts on their feeds and on their own posts. Instagram head Adam Mosseri told ABC's...