Stream Selected Films of The Throaty Lauren Bacall

To Have and Have Not 1944 Based on the novel by Ernest Hemingway. Summer 1940, the island colony of Martinique controlled by pro-German Vichy France. Harry Morgan (Humphrey Bogart) owns a small fishing boat he rents to tourists with the help of drunk, loud-mouthed first mate Eddie (Walter Brennan) for whom he has deep affection. Harry steers clear of politics, but when beautiful Marie (“Slim”) Browning (18 year-old Lauren Bacall-her film debut) needs to get off the island, he agrees to secretly pick up and transport Resistance members Paul and Helene de Bursac in order to pay her transport.