The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans will play the only game of local importance on Monday. A scheduled game against Kewaunee did not happen, but the Spartans did play Oconto Falls where they lost 1-0. The Tigers lost its Friday matchup to Clintonville 13-5. Both teams have only scored 23 runs early on in the 2021 campaign. The Spartans have played their opponents a little closer however as they have only given up 29 runs in five conference games while the Tigers have allowed 48 through seven contests.