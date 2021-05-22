newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 4 days ago

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 16:30 ET in Game 1 of this Western quarterfinal between the fourth and fifth-best teams of the conference. Both teams ended the season with defeat, but they had already secured their playoff places. They will be looking to bounce back today.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kawhi Leonard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Basketball#The Clippers#Go Game#Home Game#The Game Awards#The Dallas Mavericks#Timberwolves#Mavs#Espn#Bssc#Bssw#Nba Basketball#Staples Center#Previews#Predictions#Nba Totals#Halftime Winners#Thunder#Over Under#Best Bets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Clippers live stream, TV channel, start time, prediction, odds

The New York Knicks will meet the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon from the Staples Center in LA. The Knicks are coming off a 128-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night and will look to bounce back tonight when they take on the Clippers. Meanwhile, the Clippers have had a few days of rest after beating the Lakers on Thursday 118-94 and will look to keep some of that momentum going when the red hot Knicks come to Staples.
NBAkslsports.com

NBA Western Conference Playoffs Viewer Guide: May 9

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – There are eight days left in the NBA regular season, and with the postseason fast approaching, every game has the potential to change the final seeding for the playoffs in the Western Conference. With just a handful of games left for each roster, the top-10...
NBAArkansas Online

Knicks break eight-game skid at Staples Center

LOS ANGELES -- Derrick Rose scored 25 points off the bench, Reggie Bullock added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-100 on Sunday to snap an eight-game skid at Staples Center. Bullock made five three-pointers against his former team, and RJ Barrett had four on...
NBAsportsbettingdime.com

Knicks vs Clippers Picks and Odds – May 9th

The Los Angeles Clippers look to extend their home winning streak on Mother’s Day against New York as 8.5-point favorites (ESPN, 3:30 pm EST) Julius Randle is looking to shake off back-to-back subpar performances, but faces Kawhi Leonard, who is back to playing at a high level following a recent foot injury.
NBARock Hill Herald

Los Angeles Clippers 113, Charlotte Hornets 90

The Charlotte Hornets host the Los Angeles Clippers on Fan Appreciation Night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Clippers defeated the Hornets 113-90.
NBAraptorshq.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The value of these last four games, starting with tonight’s contest against the Clippers, is to see how Toronto’s most inexperienced players handle the increased workload. If you’re rookie Malachi Flynn, can you run the Raptors’ offense? If you’re Freddie Gillespie, can you be counted on to help coordinate the team’s backline defense? If you’re Jalen Harris, can you show you belong on an NBA court as a full-time rotation player? There are more questions, and the hope is that these games will start to give us some sense of answers.
NBAchatsports.com

Hornets Making Final Regular Season Home Appearance Against LA Clippers

Charlotte couldn’t finish off a spirited 21-point comeback in Tuesday night’s 117-112 home loss to Denver, although found itself qualifying for the NBA’s Play-In Tournament about a half hour after the contest ended anyways with Chicago’s loss to Brooklyn. The Hornets’ brightest spot against the Nuggets was reserve guard Devonte’ Graham, who returned from a four-game absence to finish with a season-high 31 points and seven three-pointers. Right now, Charlotte is tied with Indiana for eighth in the East and also holds the tiebreaker, with every outcome the rest of the way heavily factoring into how the final standings will ultimately shake out.
NBABleacher Report

1 Question Still Haunting Every NBA Team This Season

Almost the entire 2020-21 NBA regular season is in the books and teams still haven't discovered everything there is to know about themselves. They never do. Unanswered questions are ingrained into the professional sports experience. Even the best of the best have their share of unknowns. These unfinished matters will vary in scope and severity, but they are ubiquitous. No team is immune.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Maxi Kleber out multiple games: Should fans panic?

The Dallas Mavericks have eight games left in the regular season and each one is massive in the playoff picture. They are trying to avoid the play-in tournament by finishing inside the top six in the Western Conference. Spots five through seven were tied on Monday morning. The Lakers won and Portland lost yesterday, but the margins remain slim for Dallas. They are going to have to do it shorthanded too.
NBAESPN

NBA playoff watch: LA Clippers maintain lead over Denver Nuggets in West

With the addition of play-in games to the 2021 NBA playoffs, the scramble for seeding is wilder -- and more important -- than ever, with almost every game down the stretch having significant postseason implications. Play-in matchups following Monday's games. Play-in games to be held May 18-21 • How the...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

LA Clippers Hope Serge Ibaka Will Return Before Playoffs Begin

LA Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue stated on Tuesday that the team hopes Serge Ibaka will return to action before the postseason begins. Ibaka has missed the last 29 straight games due to what the Clippers organization has described as “lower back tightness.”. He joined the team on their final...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: Best and worst-case playoff scenarios

With three games left, it’s looking like the LA Clippers will snag the third seed for the NBA Postseason. Basketball Reference gives the squad a 63.8% chance to take that spot. There’s still a chance that the Clips could grab the second seed (15.5% chance according to Basketball Reference), and...
NBABleacher Report

Kawhi Leonard Dominant as Clippers Cruise Past Raptors in Easy Win

The Los Angeles Clippers bounced back from a six-point loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday by finishing off a season-series sweep of the Toronto Raptors with a 115-96 victory at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. The win guarantees the Clippers will remain in possession of the No. 3 seed...