Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The value of these last four games, starting with tonight’s contest against the Clippers, is to see how Toronto’s most inexperienced players handle the increased workload. If you’re rookie Malachi Flynn, can you run the Raptors’ offense? If you’re Freddie Gillespie, can you be counted on to help coordinate the team’s backline defense? If you’re Jalen Harris, can you show you belong on an NBA court as a full-time rotation player? There are more questions, and the hope is that these games will start to give us some sense of answers.