newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport News, VA

Newport News jail substance abuse treatment breaks new ground

By Dave Ress
pilotonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInmates sometimes talk about what they’ll do when they get out — and for Michael Jones, that generally involved drinking that first, of many, beers. He was a drinker for 40 years, since he was 15, and the drying out in several jail trips were never enough to break his addiction.

www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Whole New World#Substance Abuse#Addiction Treatment#Medical Treatment#Alkermes Inc#Medicaid#Inmates#Addictions#Virginia Jails#Drinking#Misdemeanors#12 Step Groups#Counselors#Follow Up Shots#Church#Transitional Housing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Portsmouth, VARichmond.com

Former inmate, exonerated of rape and released from prison May 3, dies

Calvin Wayne Cunningham, wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape and who was released from prison May 3 seriously ill with cancer, died Monday morning, said his daughter, Alicia Randall, of Portsmouth. Cunningham, 68, was exonerated in 2011 of his Newport News rape and burglary convictions as part of Virginia’s post-conviction...
Virginia StateWSLS

Attorneys: Virginia man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis

GROTTOES, Va. – A Virginia public defender’s office says a man who was recently fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time. The News Leader reports the Staunton Public Defender’s Office released a statement Saturday about the fatal shooting a day earlier of Jeffrey J. Bruce.
Virginia StateWJLA

2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Virginia, authorities say

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

New funding to make Newport News behavioral health docket largest in the state

The Newport News General District Court behavioral health docket — a program that provides services and support to mentally ill defendants — is about to become the largest of its kind in the state. General District Judge Matthew W. Hoffman, who presides over the docket, gave a presentation in April to the City Council about the docket’s first three years. Afterward, the council altered the ...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Mother accused of stabbing baby to death also lost infant daughter in 2012. Police now are reviewing that case.

Newport News police are reviewing the 2012 death of an infant of the mother now accused of killing one of her children this week. Police Chief Steve Drew said Thursday that he’s having detectives look into that 7-month baby girl’s sudden death nine years ago. “It’s always good to put second eyes on it,” Drew said of the prior case. “I just want to go back and look.” Sarah Whitney Ganoe, 35, is ...
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia StateWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
Hampton, VApilotonline.com

‘We have a capacity problem’: The number of court-ordered hospitalizations at Eastern State Hospital has soared

The usual explanation for chronic overcrowding at Virginia’s state mental hospitals has missed a distinctive Hampton Roads challenge that’s been keeping Eastern State Hospital’s beds filled to capacity. For the past three years, legislators have debated what to do about the increasing numbers hospitalized at state facilities under temporary detention...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia StateWTVR-TV

COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Monday, May 17

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics. COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats) Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Man dies in Newport News dirt bike crash, police say

A 40-year-old man died Friday in a crash involving a dirt bike and an SUV, Newport News police said. Police responded to the call around 10:44 p.m. regarding an accident at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road, according to spokeswoman Sarah Ketchum When police arrived, the driver of the dirt bike, a Newport News man, was found with life-threatening injuries and taken to a ...
Hampton, VADaily Press

Opinion: Tackle regional priorities with relief money

With Virginia slated to receive $4.3 billion under the federal COVID relief bill, and another $2.9 billion coming to localities, the commonwealth must prioritize how to use that windfall to maximum effect. Not surprisingly, the leaders of Hampton Roads’ constituent communities have some ideas and were more than eager to...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Mother in Newport News baby killing case stabbed 8-year-old girl 50 times, police say

Sarah Whitney Ganoe sent her fiancé — the father of her 10-month-old boy — an ominous text message Monday night. The voice-to-text message warned John Howard about what had taken place at the the family’s home in northern Newport News, police said. “Sarah Ganoe told him not to be sad, but the house would be bloody when he got home,” according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Newport ...