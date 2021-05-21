newsbreak-logo
Twenty-Six Men's Track And Field Athletes Earn All-East Region Honors

scsuowls.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS, La. – Twenty-six members of the Southern Connecticut State University Men's Track and Field Team earned a total of 40 All-Region Honors in the East Region, as announced by the United States Track & Field And Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Friday, May 21, 2021. Top-five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-3 ranked relay team.

