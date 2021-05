As May is winding down, I think we can all agree that the script has been flipped on the narrative surrounding the Yankees from April. The team is rolling, winning six straight games while consistently winning series overall as well. The pitching has stepped it up big time, the offense is getting timely hits, and the bullpen is still the best in the league. All of this has propelled the Yankees back up in the standings, sitting just a game out of first place with the similarly-surging Rays and the early leader Red Sox within arm’s reach.