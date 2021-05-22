newsbreak-logo
Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 20:00 ET in Game 1 of this Eastern quarterfinal between the second and seventh-best teams of the conference. The Nets are coming red-hot having won their last five matches. The Celtics were struggling lately and were forced into the play-in tournament where they clinched the 7th place with a win over the Wizards. They are 1-5 in their previous six matches though.

