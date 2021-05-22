newsbreak-logo
Kosciusko County, IN

Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted

By Dan Spalding
inkfreenews.com
 3 days ago

The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office is requesting your assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office at (574) 267-5667.

Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:13 a.m. Friday - Charles L. Kreider, 31, of 4265 S. CR 1150W, Mentone, arrested for resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended, escape and burglary. Bond: $16,000. • 3:38 p.m. Friday - Gene M. Poe, 37,...
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 5.18.2021

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 6:42 p.m. Saturday - Justin B. Rogers, 26, of 503 N. Jefferson St., Silver Lake, arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 6:58 p.m. Saturday - Christopher A. Jayne, 29, of...
Mentone, INinkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Opera House Block, Murder Indictment, Mentone History

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. May 16, 1979 — A Marshall County grand jury has recommended the death penalty for three men indicted Tuesday for the March 6 murder of Bourbon businessman Claude (Murph) Yarian, 68.
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:53 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 13800 block SR 19, Nappanee. Report of fraud. 12:39 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 11100 block Ideal Beach Drive, Syracuse. Theft of boat lifts valued at $1,500 from Davidsen’s Pier Service & Sales. 7:30 a.m....
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Warsaw Man To Serve Six Years For Molesting Child

WARSAW — A Warsaw man will serve six years in prison after molesting a child. Nathan Lynn Chupp, 34, Warsaw, was charged with child molesting, a level 4 felony. A second child molesting charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Chupp was sentenced in Kosciusko Superior Court 1...
Indiana StateTimes-Union Newspaper

Akron Teen Airlifted After Single Car Accident On Ind. 14

LAKE TOWNSHIP – Another critical crash occurred in Kosciusko county on Ind. 14 at Packerton Road, this time injuring a 16-year-old Akron boy. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis said emergency personnel were called at 6:46 p.m. Saturday to the Ind. 14 and Packerton Road after a 2017 Ford Fusion, being driven by Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was traveling east on Ind. 14 and left the south edge of the roadway.
Warsaw, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Chupp Gets Six Years For Molesting 3-Year-Old

A Warsaw man was sent to prison for six years Monday for molesting a 3-year-old child his family babysat. Nathan L. Chupp, 34, of 6097 W. CR 550N, Warsaw, appeared Monday before Kosciusko Superior Court I Judge Pro Tem Karen Springer and was sentenced to 10 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, with six years executed, for a Level 4 felony child molesting conviction.
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, East CR 350N east of North CR 925E, North Webster. Driver: Easton M. Adkins, 19, West Tidewater Trail, Columbia City. Adkins appeared to have been traveling eastbound on CR 350N east of CR 925E, North Webster. While traveling eastbound, his vehicle approached a dead-end roadway with a dirt barrier. According to tire tracks, it appeared as if he noticed the dead-end roadway too late and swerved to miss the dirt barrier. His vehicle left the south side of CR 350 and struck multiple trees before coming to a rest. Adkins suffered extensive incapacitating injuries and was found unconscious by responding officers. He was tended to by responding medics and later transported by air ambulance for further treatment. Kosciusko County F.A.C.T. responded to the scene. While on scene, a witness, who identified herself as Makayla Radcliff, arrived and said she is Adkins’ girlfriend. She said prior to the crash, she left his residence to return to her home, located in Fort Wayne. While traveling, she became lost somewhere in Noble County and called Adkins for assistance. After using her mobile phone to share her location, Adkins left his residence to find her so he could provide directions. During this time, Radcliff said her sister Miranda Radcliff was involved in a telephone call with Adkins as they were both attempting to provide assistance due to her being lost. During this call, it was reported that Miranda Radcliff heard a loud “crashing” sound, and Adkins stopped responding to her. Friends then used Snapchat’s GPS function to locate Adkins and inform first responders as to where he was located. Damage: Up to $25,000.
Kosciusko County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Akron, INinkfreenews.com

Warsaw, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Three Injured In Friday Collision

Three people were injured late Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Armstrong Road and CR 200E in Plain Township. The injuries to Javier Garza, 25; James Mudd, 21; and Spencer Shilling, 60, all of Warsaw, were non-life-threatening, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
Kosciusko County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Pierceton, INinkfreenews.com

Pierceton Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Police

PIERCETON — A Pierceton man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police officers who were attempting to serve a warrant. Edward Earl Smith Jr., 44, 3104 E. Wooster Road 65, Pierceton, is charged with possession of methamphetamine – enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a class A misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; carrying a handgun without a license, a level 5 felony; and habitual offender – enhancement.
Kosciusko County, IN95.3 MNC

Indiana StateYour News Local

Prosecutor Concludes Police Action Shooting was Justified

The Indiana State Police (ISP) has investigated the events and circumstances surrounding the January 28, 2021 police action shooting involving the Kosciusko County SWAT Team. The investigation was submitted last week to the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Wabash County Prosecutor William C. Hartley, Jr. reviewed the ISP investigation...
Leesburg, INinkfreenews.com

BREAKING: Three Injured, One Flown From Scene

LEESBURG — Drivers of a Chevrolet Silverado and a Chrysler Pacifica were transported to Kosciusko Community Hospital, while the passenger in the Chrysler was airlifted to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, following a two-vehicle collision at Armstrong Road and CR 200E. The accident occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. today, Friday, May...
Leesburg, INNews Now Warsaw

Syracuse, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Bar Scuffle Leads To Man’s Arrest

A Syracuse man is accused of bringing a “monkey fist” to a fist fight outside of a Warsaw bar. Jeromie Lee Bright, 41, of 709 W. North St., Syracuse, was booked in the Kosciusko County Jail at 4:15 a.m. May 6 and charged with battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; and criminal confinement, a Level 5 felony.
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Johnson Selected For County Deputy Position

WARSAW — Elizabeth Johnson is to potentially be the newest Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputy. At its Wednesday, May 12, meeting, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board approved the initial hiring of Johnson. Johnson is from Whitley County and is currently serving as a Kosciusko County correctional officer. Her official hiring...