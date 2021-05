Defensive Player of the Year: Spencer Ball, Elk Rapids. Freshman of the Year: Preston Malpass, East Jordan. Jack Stefanski, Frankfort, Sr. (Player of the Year) — Averaged a double-double for the Panthers, putting up 20.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest. A whopping 3.8 of those boards per game came on the offensive end. He shot 44.2% from the field and 31.1% behind the arc, despite commonly seeing multiple defenders thrown at him.