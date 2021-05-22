Herding Cats

Daisy, the 11-year-old, slightly overweight, black and white cat that lives in my home, is the light of my life. Though she is indifferent to me unless I have food in my hand, I like to think that she loves me. Truthfully, I understand that this is projection on my part, and that our relationship is that of two ships passing in the night, or, more accurately, two older women cohabitating peacefully. Sometimes when she sits on my person, I feel the depths of her love, even though it is really her claws kneading the tender flesh of my stomach, or that one time, my right boob. That tiny spark, which I chase like a high, is infrequent enough to train me to want more. But at what cost?