Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

UFC Vegas 27 Yan Xiaonan vs Carla Esparza 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Women’s Strawweight battle is all set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Saturday night UFC has a list of contenders battling in the octagon, including the main event between Font and Garbrandt. Yan Xiaonan will take on Carla Esparza in this epic battle that will be telecasted live on ESPN+. Xiaonan will enter this game with a 13-1 record while Carla Esparza holds a 17-6 record. Xiaonan won the last six battles after her success against Claudia Gadelha. The 31-year-old mixed martial artist has won 62 percent of her battles by decision. She has been the first Chinese female fighter to be signed by UFC. Known as the “Fury / Nine” in the ring, Xiaonan is one tough opponent to defeat.