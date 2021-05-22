newsbreak-logo
Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 3 days ago

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Miami Heat at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 14:00 ET in Game 1 of this Eastern quarterfinal between the third and sixth-best teams of the conference. The Bucks were placed third and are 8-2 in their previous ten matches. The Heat were placed sixth and are 8-2 in their previous ten as well. This will also be a rematch of last year’s Eastern conference semifinal, where the Heat eliminated the Bucks with 4-1 wins.

