The Green Bay Blizzard would exchange punches with the Bismarck Bucks on Saturday in Bismarck would pull away towards the end of the game, downing the Blizzard, 58-46. The game was tied at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but the Blizzard would just get one final quarter score. It would be the second loss to Bismarck for the Blizzard this season. They will have two more matchups with the Bucks, with the next coming on June 18th. The Blizzard record is now 2-2.