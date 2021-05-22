newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

What’s happening at 55 Public Square?

By Kevin Barry
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvlbR_0a7wJQAS00

The work being done right now on the parking garage just off Public Square is the first step in what will ultimately be a roughly $80 million project to revitalize 55 Public Square.

Parking Garage

K&D Group CEO Doug Price told News 5 soon after his company bought the building that the garage is getting a major facelift to be ready to take on additional parking once Sherwin-William’s new headquarters project removes a large portion of three major surface parking lots next door.

“All new lighting, elevators are being redone, it’ll be repaired on the outside so you won’t see that ugly cement block splotch thing all over the place,” said Price.

Berardi+Cleveland
Renderings show what 55 Public Square and its new restaurant could look like from West 3rd Street.

The garage could also eventually house a large video board that would be visible around Public Square and from his restaurant’s rooftop deck.

New Restaurant Space

Price says the roughly 10,000 square feet of restaurant space, well-known as the former John Q’s Steakhouse will be activated again.

The space could help bridge the gap between the east and west sides of Downtown Cleveland and will be right across the street from the thousands of Sherwin-Williams employees who could one day work across the street.

Berardi+Cleveland
New renderings show what 55 Public Square could look like once K&D's $80 million renovation project is finished.

A rooftop just one story off the ground is still likely to have a good view of Public Square and the surrounding streets because, Price says, he expects the segment of Sherwin-Williams’s headquarters that will be on the parking lot immediately off Public Square will not be too tall.

“This building in front of us will only be two stories,” said Price, pointing out of the windows in 55 Public Square’s lobby. “According to what I’ve seen, so 55 keeps its real high profile in the square.”

55 Public Square

The remaining office tenants are relocating to higher floors, where new office space will be built, freeing up lower floors for 156 new apartment units.

Of the 156 apartments, around 100 of which will be 525 square feet intended for younger residents looking to live downtown as the rental price per square foot continues to increase.

Kevin Barry
Three parking lots on the top-right of the picture are slated to be turned into Sherwin-Williams' new headquarters. 55 Public Square is the reflective building they surround.

“Everywhere we have those style units, they’re in extremely high demand because of the coast,” said Price. “We’ll be at $1,000 to $1,100 on those units.”

Rent for a two-bedroom apartment in other buildings just a few blocks away on Euclid Avenue can be as high as $2,400 per month.

Have you ever noticed something interesting in Northeast Ohio and wondered, “Hey…what’s going on there?”

Us, too. We love learning more about what shapes the world around us -- the buildings, the spaces and the ways we move between them.

Next time you're wondering about some building, project or piece of land, send me an email at Kevin.Barry@wews.com and I'll look into it for a possible story.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Square#The Square#Square Inc#Square Feet#Parking Space#Street Parking#Steakhouse#Berardi Cleveland New#K D#Sherwin Williams#Sherwin Williams#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live#Parking Garage K D Group#Amazon Alexa#Square Foot#Restaurant Space#Surface Parking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Politics
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
Related
Cleveland, OHCleveland Jewish News

Crocker Park announces summer event calendar

Crocker Park has released its summer event calendar, featuring annual activities, daily programs and new event additions. “We are thrilled to be back in the swing of things, with a full line up of fun programs and events running all season long, all while staying safe, here at Crocker Park,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in a news release. “We are especially excited to roll out our 1st annual Crocker Bark 5K and Crocker Block Party on June 13, bringing a community party to Main Street for the whole family. It’s all happening here - all Summer long.”
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland’s $200 million lakefront project unveiled

Cleveland, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam have been working with the city of Cleveland for over two years on a plan to enhance the area around FirstEnergy Stadium. One of the biggest plans in this proposal would be a land bridge what would run from...
Shaker Heights, OHPosted by
WKYC

From Kindred Spirit to Edwins, try these Shaker Heights restaurants: Save Our Sauce

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published March 19, 2021. The Shaker Heights-Larchmere area is home to some of Cleveland's oldest restaurants. It's also home to some of the most innovative and bustling places nowadays. From the 50-year-old Balaton restaurant, to new concepts like the Van Aken Food Hall that is always turning out new eats, you can't go wrong here. We could share our recommendations, but really our biggest recommendation is saving this list in your browser's favorites and eventually trying them all! We did the work for you. Enjoy!
Seven Hills, OHcleveland19.com

Small community of Seven Hills sees big boom

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cars merge to one lane westbound on Rockside Road at Lombardo Center as construction has begun for a regional headquarters of Erie Bank. The project will mean about $1.5 million in payroll annually once it opens later this year. This is in addition to Meijer...
Cleveland, OHclecityhall.com

City of Cleveland Daily News Updates – #357

The City of Cleveland continues to take numerous precautions across multiple departments and divisions amid increasing cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). Below are some important updates. Mayor Frank G. Jackson signed an order on April 29, 2021 extending the City’s Proclamation of Civil Emergency through May 31, 2021. Click here to view the order. Essential services such as Police, Fire, EMS, waste collection and Utilities will remain operational.
Cuyahoga County, OHideastream.org

Nonprofit Provides Essential Home Repairs To Cuyahoga County Residents

Cleveland resident Vera English said she was worried she might have to move out of the home she’s lived in for 24 years when the furnace failed in early March. “Just a regular day and it got cold, just got really, really cold in the house,” the 65-year-old Collinwood resident said. “At first I was thinking maybe it’s just the pilot light. I had no idea how to light it because I know I’ve had people come out and light it before.”
Cuyahoga County, OHclevelandmagazine.com

A New Plan Could Open Up 30 Miles Of Cleveland's Coasts To The Public

More public lakefront parks could be on the horizon thanks to the Cuyahoga County Lakefront Public Access Plan, which seeks to change how we think about Cleveland's shoreline. You tend to do dumb things when you’ve been cooped up for a long time, like go to the beach in the middle of winter. A few months ago, I visited Kenneth J. Sims Park in Euclid. It was a cold day, with rainclouds gathering out over the water. There was no one else around as my wife and I walked down to the fishing pier there, which juts out into Lake Erie. We braced ourselves against the freeze, and walked the length of the beach, first along the sands to the west, and then the paved path to the east, where newly constructed berms held back the dirt of the bluff, and the waves roared in, swelling and crashing against the shore.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

2 summer fests, brewery’s vaccine promo goes national, magazine lauds Ohio pizza - our WTAM 5-minute food-drinks chat

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The traditional rib fest in Berea at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds is returning, and an inaugural beer fest for Progressive Field is set. Plus, a promotion for 10-cent beers at Market Garden Brewery for those who are fully vaccinated has taken off across the country, and Food & Wine magazine has lauded pizza places in Ohio in a national ranking. Check out our 5-minute food and drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills.