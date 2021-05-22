That's a wrap: Police see demonstration of BolaWrap restraint device

On May 10, 2021, at approximately 5:54 p.m., State Police responded to 7091 State Route 9, in the town of Plattsburgh for a report of two men fighting in the roadway. An investigation revealed that 32-year-old Mark G. Turner of Beekmantown, menaced the male victim with a folding hand saw. Turner injured himself while brandishing the blade. He was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh and treated for a small laceration under his left eye. Turner told troopers he was assaulted by another individual, which was determined to be false He was arrested on May 11, and charged with one count of Menacing 2nd degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, and one count of Falsely Reporting an Incident. Turner was arraigned at the Town of Plattsburgh Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail due to previous felony convictions and the current felony charge. He is scheduled to reappear at the Town of Plattsburgh Court at a later date.