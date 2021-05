"The Giro starts today" as our old friend Gibo Simoni would have said. Simoni who was the winner the first time the Giro went up the Zoncolan in 2003. That was the only time until now that they used the easier side from Sutrio. Not as consistently nasty as we are used to, instead it is deceptively nasty by packing the worst gradients in the final three kilometers (while the first eleven are just incredibly hard).