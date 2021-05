The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which includes mega city Dubai, has professed to being “disappointed” to be on the UK’s “red list”.His Excellency Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE ambassador to the UK, argued that the country is “currently one of the safest in the world”.Last week, UK transport secretary Grant Shapps unveiled the traffic light system that will allow international leisure travel to resume from 17 May in England.Countries are classed as green, amber or red based on the risk they pose of returning travellers reintroducing Covid infections to the UK, and arrivals are hit with corresponding restrictions of varying severity.Red...