This Smart Microwave Has So Many Time-Saving Features, It’ll Be Hard to Choose Your Favorite

Keeping your sink area tidy can be as simple as having the right organizers for all your dish-washing gear. But what if you don't want to take up more valuable counter space than you absolutely have to? That's where sponge holders with suction cups come in handy. Just (literally) stick yours on the inside of the sink and set your sponge in it for a simple, convenient way to grab your sponge when you need it — until, that is, the suction cups start to lose their suction power, and the holder starts shimmying down the edge of the sink.