newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

This Smart Microwave Has So Many Time-Saving Features, It’ll Be Hard to Choose Your Favorite

By Summer Cartwright
Food & Wine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The one thing that would make cooking your favorite meal even more enjoyable is if you didn't have to clean up afterward. Though a self-cleansing kitchen is not available on the market (yet), a microwave that basically cleans itself exists. And it's programmed with so many other convenient features that you might as well consider it the futuristic assistant of your dreams.

www.foodandwine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screen Time#Standby Mode#Soft Power#Popcorn Time#Toshiba Microwave Oven#12 8 Inch Smart Microwave#Feature#Quick Cooking#Specific Sensor Settings#Kitchen#Leftovers#Frozen Veggies#Eco Mode#Frozen Pizzas#Stains#Shop#Surface#Standby Power#Grub#Front Window
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Kidsparentmap.com

Chore Charts That’ll Save Your Summer

The relaxed routines of summer are nice, but sometimes kids can be, well, a little too relaxed. Chore charts can help keep kids on track and parents sane! We’ve rounded up unique chore charts, both DIY and ready-made, to help parents out. Try one of these and, who knows, maybe it will help your household run more smoothly all the way into the school year.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Nerdable

Google Photos now has a feature to address your coffee cravings

Google Photos is getting a new curated section for coffee lovers. With ongoing lockdowns around the world, coffee lovers (including this writer) have had to live with home brews instead of their favorite cuppas from their favorite coffee shops. It’s by no means the biggest lockdown worry, but caffeine withdrawal is a very real thing! Interestingly, Google Photos now has a feature (h/t 9to5Google) to remind you of some of your best buzzy moments.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Swear This $30 Hamilton Beach Blender ‘Works Better than More Expensive Blenders’

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. 'Tis the season for mixed drinks and slushy frozen beverages that can be sipped like candy. And while you could likely get away with using a bartender-approved stainless steel shaker to whip up homemade mixed drinks, there's one appliance you'll need to craft your own frozen version: a powerful blender.
ElectronicsPosted by
FIRST For Women

The Best Way to Clean Your TV Screen So You Can Watch Your Favorite Shows Streak-Free

Cleaning furniture and other household items such as TVs are crucial when it comes to our health, and it’s also a great way to maintain tidy homes with a clean appearance. Just like all electronic items, televisions can get dusty and attract greasy marks, such as children’s fingerprints. Even though TV screens may not be the most handled electronics, cleaning your TV is a straight forward process that doesn’t require any expensive cleaning solutions. Here is the best way to clean a TV screen:
Electronicswccftech.com

How to Choose Your Perfect Roborock Smart Cleaning Partner – Comprehensive Comparison

Roborock is a name that comes up here quite often when we talk about automated home cleaning. Before the company got mainstream popularity, we were talking about how it was potentially going to beat the then-overlords of the robovac industry. This isn't without reason because Roborock has revolutionized the industry by truly breaking the access ceiling, making robot vacuum cleaners a possibility for everyone, in every budget.
Shoppingmyrecipes.com

This ‘Genius’ Set of Nesting Kitchen Utensils Will Save You So Much Space

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're anything like us, you're always looking for ways to save space in your kitchen, which is why Joseph Joseph is one of our favorite brands of kitchen tools. We're already obsessed with these nesting storage containers and this cutlery organizer that helps save space in your drawers and cabinets, and we just discovered another product from the brand that helps save counter space: the Nesting Kitchen Utensil Set.
ShoppingFood Network

The Best Portable Grills, According to Food Network Kitchen

Best Value Portable Grill: Nexgrill 1-Burner Portable Propane Gas Table Top Grill. Best Portable Charcoal Grill: Weber Smokey Joe Premium Charcoal Grill 14”. Best Portable Grill for Camping: Blackstone 22'' Tabletop Griddle. Smallest Portable Grill: Coleman Fold N Go + Propane Grill. Best Portable Grill for Tailgating: Coleman RoadTrip 285...
LifestyleSimply Recipes

The 7 Best Bread Knives in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. If you ask most chefs about knives, they will likely say you only need three knives to run a successful...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

9 best slow cookers that help you rustle up stews and casseroles with minimal effort

Slow cookers are simple to use, even for amateur cooks, and they have the ability to liven up cheap cuts of meat and cheap as chips vegetarian ingredients because the flavours are slowly developed and ingredients are kept moist.  Whether you want to make spongy puddings, soups, curries or even a Sunday roast, they also have the advantage of getting on with minimal – or usually no – input from you. Plus, they’re one of the cheapest small kitchen appliances around. Is it a case of you get what you pay for? No, some of the cheapest machines we tested...
AgricultureFood & Wine

This Meat Smoking Cheat Sheet Transforms Novices Into Pitmasters—and It’s Just $10 on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Anyone who's just getting started smoking their own meat likely has a lot of questions, like what kind of wood to buy and the appropriate smoking temperature for ribs versus chicken. Rather than have your hands glued to your phone or the computer typing out all these questions, there's one easy way to have access to all of the information you need in one spot: a meat smoking guide.
Home & GardenThe Kitchn

The Simple Trick That’ll Make Your Sink Area a Million Times Better

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Keeping your sink area tidy can be as simple as having the right organizers for all your dish-washing gear. But what if you don’t want to take up more valuable counter space than you absolutely have to? That’s where sponge holders with suction cups come in handy. Just (literally) stick yours on the inside of the sink and set your sponge in it for a simple, convenient way to grab your sponge when you need it — until, that is, the suction cups start to lose their suction power, and the holder starts shimmying down the edge of the sink.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Feast or famine: So many ideas, so little time

Sometimes I have so many ideas for this column that I can pre-load three weeks’ worth ahead of time. There are timely issues (for example, a pre-Easter chat about how I don’t like Peeps but consider them to be adorable little craft project ingredients), stories to tell (an exploding baking pan — it was accidentally placed onto a hot stove burner — that inspired a warning about kitchen safety), political statements to make (i.e.: discussions of farm workers’ rights), educational opportunities I’ve participated in and report back on (Pie Camp, Bake with a Legend classes), events to promote, and rants to spew (godforsaken rainbow bagels ... ack!).
ElectronicsPosted by
Indy100

8 best top-rated electric toothbrushes on Amazon

If you’re someone invested in your oral healthcare (and you should be), then you’ve probably already looked into electric toothbrushes but maybe haven’t taken the plunge yet. The American Dental Association approves manual and electric brushes so long as they effectively remove plaque, but there are some benefits to adding a little power to your routine.
LifestyleBusiness Insider

The Instant Pot deals we expect to see on Prime Day 2021

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Instant Pot's multicookers have a fervent following; for the uninitiated, Amazon Prime Day 2021 might be a good time to hop on the bandwagon, with several deals to take advantage of. While we don't know all of the deals just yet, we've typically seen more than 50% off popular Instant Pot models across multiple retailers during past Amazon Prime Days.
Electronicsthemanual.com

Instant Pot Just Had a HUGE Price Cut in Early Memorial Day Deal

We’ve got all the scoop on early Memorial Day sales including this fantastic deal on an Instant Pot Duo Mini. Right now, you can snap it up from Walmart for just $69, saving you $30 on the usual price. With a 30% savings, this is an awesome time to treat yourself to a far superior way of cooking. It’s the kind of kitchen gadget you’ll wonder how you lived without, thanks to its highly versatile nature.