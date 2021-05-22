'You don't have to have a big sprawling acreage.' Groups partner for 'pocket park' in NE OKC
An Oklahoma City church and a local nonprofit group have joined forces to create a small park in a northeast neighborhood. The Lynn Institute is partnering with Tabitha Baptist Church to create the Tabitha Community Pocket Park on property the church owns at Page Avenue and NE 11 and NE 12. The park is expected to draw residents from the Edwards neighborhood, as well as other nearby housing additions.www.oklahoman.com