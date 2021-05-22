Walden Pond Is Now Teeming With Jellyfish—but Don't Panic

One of the simplest but most valuable scientific observations you can make is watching the seasons turn. Phenology is the study of seasonal change. It could be the first budding or blossom on a tree, or it could be hearing the first call of a cuckoo. These signs can reveal long-term changes in the ecology of a location. Fruiting could be a valuable tool in studying phenology, but fruits are not so well studied compared to leaves and flowers. A study by Tara Miller of Boston University, and colleagues in the US and Germany, seeks to help change this. Herbarium records would seem to be the answer. Yet, while they are a record, are they accurate? Miller and colleagues have looked for an independent record to compare with herbaria. They have found it in an overlooked manuscript by American naturalist and philosopher Henry David Thoreau.