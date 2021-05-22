Vaccinating young livestock against disease is affordable, practical

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Sweetpotato Foundation Seed Program was recently awarded a federal grant of more than $68,000 for industry research and outreach. The funding was given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Clean Plant Network governing board. UAPB is one of six universities that make up the National Clean Plant Network for sweet potatoes. Supported by the USDA, the organization promotes the use of pathogen-tested, healthy planting materials for food crops in the U.S.