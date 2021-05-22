Vaccinating young livestock against disease is affordable, practical
PINE BLUFF — Whether raising sheep or cattle, livestock producers should always plan on vaccinating their young animals, Dr. David Fernandez, Extension livestock specialist and interim dean of Graduate Studies and Continuing Education for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. The price of a single calf, lamb or kid lost to a preventable disease would pay for the vaccination program for a producer’s entire herd or flock in most cases.newtoncountytimes.com