newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pine Bluff, AR

Vaccinating young livestock against disease is affordable, practical

newtoncountytimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINE BLUFF — Whether raising sheep or cattle, livestock producers should always plan on vaccinating their young animals, Dr. David Fernandez, Extension livestock specialist and interim dean of Graduate Studies and Continuing Education for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. The price of a single calf, lamb or kid lost to a preventable disease would pay for the vaccination program for a producer’s entire herd or flock in most cases.

newtoncountytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Vaccines
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Pine Bluff, AR
Business
Pine Bluff, AR
Industry
City
Pine Bluff, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Respiratory Diseases#Sick Kids#Bacteria#Primary Education#8 Way#Pasteurella#Anaplasmosis#Cl#Live Vaccines#Livestock Producers#Vaccination Plans#Killed Vaccines#Herd#Calves#Ibr Bvd Pi3 Infections#Brucellosis#Leptospirosis#Goats#Blackleg Disease
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

New program eases Arkansas tenants' path to rental aid

More Arkansans will be eligible for rental assistance payments under a new state-run program with higher income limits and simpler documentation requirements, officials said. Applications are available beginning today. A federal moratorium on evictions, enacted during the covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to end June 30. A higher income limit for...
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas to opt out of federal supplemental unemployment program

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed the Division of Workforce Services to end the State of Arkansas’s participation in the federal supplemental unemployment assistance after June 26. “The programs were implemented to assist the unemployed during the pandemic when businesses were laying off employees and jobs were scarce,” Governor Hutchinson said....
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Rice Update: May 14, 2021

The 9th Arkansas Rice Update of 2021 is available via the link below. It includes information on progress, starter N fertilizers, rice markets, and podcasts. Read the entire Arkansas Rice Update here.
Pine Bluff, ARArkansas Online

Official explains mental illnesses

A frequent topic of discussion these days is mental illness, said Janette Wheat, Cooperative Extension Program specialist and associate professor of human development and family studies at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Mental illnesses are defined as conditions that affect thinking, feelings, mood or behavior, according to Wheat...
Pine Bluff, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

AGFC hosts family fishing event in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program will bring the fish and the fun for all ages to Martin Luther King Jr. Park Pond from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday May 15. Unlike many fishing derbies focused solely on the kids,...
Pine Bluff, ARArkansas Online

Community Briefs

The Gamma Psi Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. presented a $1,000 scholarship to Trenton S. Harris, a Pine Bluff High School senior. Justin Harmon, representing Phi Beta Sigma, presented the scholarship to Harris during the school's senior awards assembly Thursday, according to a news release. Harris plans...
Pine Bluff, ARnwaonline.com

Students join mentor program

Dollarway High School recently announced that 10th graders Jasmine Stinnett, Ja'Miyah Gary and Aniya Remley have been accepted into the Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP). AEOP is an eight-week paid summer apprenticeship program for high school students being held at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to a...
Pine Bluff, ARArkansas Online

Calendar 5-13-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes. Thursday, May 13. PBHS Class of 1960 to meet. The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960...
Jefferson County, ARArkansas Online

Farmers tell JPs of hauling-fee concerns

Representatives from the farming industry voiced their concerns during a private meeting with Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson and then later during the Quorum Court meeting on Monday over an ordinance that was approved to establish a permit for hauling companies that use county roads. Last week, Justice of the...
Camden, ARCamden News

DRCSON to distribute food at The Word Family Church May 13

The Delta Regional Community Services Outreach Network, Incorporated through its Delta Network Food Bank which is headquartered at #11 Portea Drive in Pine Bluff will have a hunger relief distribution of food at The Word Family Church located at 268 South SW, Camden, Arkansas on Thursday, May 13. 2021 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. This will be on a first come first served basis as long as supplies last.
Pine Bluff, ARArkansas Online

UAPB seed program earns grant

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Sweetpotato Foundation Seed Program was recently awarded a federal grant of more than $68,000 for industry research and outreach. The funding was given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Clean Plant Network governing board. UAPB is one of six universities that make up the National Clean Plant Network for sweet potatoes. Supported by the USDA, the organization promotes the use of pathogen-tested, healthy planting materials for food crops in the U.S.
Pine Bluff, ARArkansas Online

Students' art captures pandemic perspective

"An artist's duty, as far as I'm concerned, is to reflect the times." -- Nina Simone. It was Simone's words that Pine Bluff High School art teacher Shalisha Thomas used to inspire her own students as they prepared pieces for the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's annual Pine Bluff High School Exhibition.