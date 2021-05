A YouTube influencer and her husband have come under fire for putting their Bull Terrier dog down because he bit their son and claimed the pet was “too old to rehome.”. Nikki Phillippi shared a video on May 4 to her 1.29 million subscribers titled: “We have some really sad news” and also posted the news to her Instagram account too. Her and her husband detail why they made the decision to put their dog Bowser down due to displays of aggression.