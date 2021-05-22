Milwaukee Brewers Trade for New Starting Shortstop Willy Adames
At the beginning of April, the Milwaukee Brewers traded Orlando Arcia to the Atlanta Braves, giving Luis Urias the proverbial keys to the shortstop position. Urias has had a few big hits and is fourth on the team in OBP but has a below-average OPS+ of 89. Meanwhile defensively, he has been up and down this season and has really struggled as of late, logging four errors in a two-game span, giving him nine on the season.dairylandexpress.com