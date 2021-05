Along with your rod and reel, fishing line is one of the most critical pieces of your setup. Without it, you’re taking a risk at losing a trophy fish every time your line comes tight. The rest of your fishing gear is irrelevant if your line can’t handle the job. It is important to tailor your line to the type of fishing you plan to do. Line selection depends on what you are fishing for, where you are fishing, and of course, personal preference. Understanding the factors that impact your ability to hook and land fish will serve you well when buying line. You will want the absolute best fishing line you can find so you can focus on landing a catch and not worrying about breaking off.