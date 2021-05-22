The two-sided risks of lab-enhanced viruses

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Recently, Baranek et al. performed single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) analysis and confirmed some of the transcriptomic results by in vitro cell culture with IL-7/IL-15 and flow cytometric analysis.2 The authors defined several intermediate stages, including iNKT2a (CD24−NK1.1−CD138−FR4−), iNKT2b (CD24−NK1.1−CD138−FR4+), and iNKT1a (CD24−Sca-1hiCD138-NK1.1dim), with various degrees of potential to differentiate into iNKT1, iNKT2, and iNKT17 subsets (Fig. 1). The transcription cofactor FHL2 was further found to be required for iNKT1 lineage commitment, and mice lacking Fhl2 showed total loss of the iNKT1a subpopulation and a slight increase in the iNKT2b subpopulation.2 In addition, iNKT2a, iNKT17 (CD24−Sca-1hiCD138+), and iNKT1c (CD24−Sca-1−CD138−NK1.1hi) subpopulations were shown to express high levels of thymic egress-related transcripts, including Klf2 and its regulated genes, and low levels of retention-related transcripts, including Cd69 and Cxcr3. These subsets were specifically enriched when thymic egress was blocked with FTY720. Interestingly, the iNKT1c subpopulation with egress potential expressed high levels of NK1.1 and cytotoxicity-related genes, indicating that previously defined stage 3 (CD44hiNK1.1hi) thymus-resident iNKT cells are heterogeneous, with a subpopulation capable of leaving the thymus. While it remains to be further clarified whether these cells are generated de novo or iNKT cells returning to the thymus from the circulation, in-depth analysis of thymic iNKT cells at the single-cell level2,3,4 opens the door to research on the spatiotemporal regulation of iNKT differentiation with more accurately defined precursor stages.