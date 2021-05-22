newsbreak-logo
Religion

Bible lesson for May 22 is John 20:16

oklahoman.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Jesus said to her, ‘Mary!’ She turned and said to him in Hebrew, ‘rabbouni!’ (which means 'teacher').”. Before Jesus’ resurrection, His followers called Jesus, “rabbi,” a title for human teachers. In some Jewish writings, the Jews addressed God as “rabbouni,” the teacher title reserved for God alone. Mary called Jesus “rabbouni,” a title used only once in the Bible. When Mary heard Jesus’ voice and saw Him looking at her by the tomb, she addressed Him as “rabbouni,” as God, as her divine teacher.

