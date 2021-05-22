newsbreak-logo
NHL

NHL roundup: Nashville Predators claw past Hurricanes in 2OT

Matt Duchene scored on a breakaway at 14:54 of the second overtime as the host Nashville Predators defeated the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Friday in Game 3 of their Central Division first-round playoff series.

Filip Forsberg and Ryan Ellis each had a goal and an assist, and Mikael Granlund and Ryan Johansen also scored for the Predators, who pulled within 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Goaltender Juuse Saros made 52 saves.

Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, Vincent Trocheck and Brett Pesce scored for the Hurricanes, who won the first two games at home. Rookie goalie Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 49 of 54 shots.

Bruins 4, Capitals 1

Brad Marchand scored his team-leading third playoff goal, Tuukka Rask stopped 19 of 20 shots and host Boston beat Washington to take a 3-1 lead in their East Division first-round series.

David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and Matt Grzelcyk also scored for the Bruins. Boston’s three-goal win snapped an NHL-record streak of 12 consecutive one-goal playoff games between the Bruins and Capitals.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 71st postseason goal for the Capitals, tying Bryan Trottier for the 16th-most playoff goals in NHL history. Ilya Samsonov made 33 saves after his momentary lapse late in Game 3 on Wednesday allowed Craig Smith to score the winner in double overtime.

Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT)

Paul Stastny was the overtime hero, giving visiting Winnipeg a victory over Edmonton and a 2-0 lead in their opening-round North Division playoff series.

Stastny took a pass from Andrew Copp as he entered the offensive zone, and with a pair of defenders between him and the net, sent a long wrist shot from beyond the right circle that found the mark 4:06 into the extra frame. It was Stastny’s second career Stanley Cup playoff overtime goal.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves — four in overtime — in the win, while Oilers netminder Mike Smith stopped 35 shots. Edmonton’s dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were held without a point for the second consecutive game.

Avalanche 5, Blues 1

Ryan Graves celebrated his 26th birthday with a goal and two assists while leading visiting Colorado past St. Louis. The Avalanche seized a commanding 3-0 advantage in the best-of-seven West Division first-round playoff series.

Alex Newhook, Tyson Jost, Brandon Saad and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche, and goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves. Tyler Bozak scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots.

The Avalanche were missing center Nazem Kadri, who started his eight-game NHL suspension for his head-high, blind-side hit on Justin Faulk in Game 2.

–Field Level Media

