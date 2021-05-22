newsbreak-logo
West Point, NY

Defense Secretary addresses graduating West Point cadets

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will speak to graduating U.S. Military Academy cadets Saturday in a ceremony returning to West Point's football stadium with pandemic precautions. Austin, a 1975 graduate of West Point, will address about 1,000 cadets who will become U.S. Army second lieutenants.

West Point, NYWinchester Sun

Carter to graduate from West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Cadet Dalton Carter, son of Mr. Marlin Carter and Mrs. Heather Carter of Mount Sterling, Kentucky, will graduate from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, May 22. Carter graduated from Montgomery County High School in 2017. Carter’s elementary, middle school, and part of his high school...
West Point, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Military training conducted at West Point

WEST POINT – Area residents can expect to hear summer training activities conducted on the military installation beginning now through mid-August to include areas in and around Camp Buckner and Lake Frederick. Training is conducted to simulate the physical and mental challenges cadets will face when they become officers in the U.S. Army. Realistic training has inherent risks and the safety and welfare of the entire West Point community is the academy’s top priority. Training opportunities for the cadets include infantry operations, artillery firing, weapons training, aviation operations, military engineering projects, training in field communications, demolitions, and survival skills techniques. Noise levels will be sporadic through summer months with increased activity associated with Air Assault School and during specialized training operations in July. Residents can expect to see and hear low-flying aircraft and helicopters in and around the training and cantonment areas during these training sessions. Residents and commuters may see increased traffic along Route 293 with military vehicle and troop movement.
West Point, NYthephoto-news.com

Jeff Reynolds

Currently the West Point Chief of Protocol with more then 20 years of service to the Army. Previously served as the Executive Officer for Strategic Communications with oversight of the Band, Public Affairs and Marketing offices. Served as a Recruiting/Admissions Specialist for Army Athletics. Earned a B.A. from MSMC and...
West Point, NYhamlethub.com

Brewster High School Senior Macie Marinich Accepted to West Point

After a rigorous application process that included nominations from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Representative Sean Patrick Maloney following interviews with each of their selection committees, Macie Marinich is headed to the United States Military Academy at West Point in the fall. Macie, who has been very active member of the...
West Point, NYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Rock Springs native named dean at West Point Academy

WEST POINT, NY — The U.S. Army announced Thursday, April 29 that Rock Springs native Col. Shane Reeves will be the next U.S. Military Academy Dean of the Academic Board. Nominated by President Joseph R. Biden, the U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination. “I want to congratulate Col. Reeves on his...