Local pediatricians are seeing an uptick in patients with croup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Alabamians pursue a return to normal, doctors are now seeing an increase in common illnesses and children are getting hit especially hard. Many of us have been taking expert advice and keeping our distance from others, washing our hands and wearing masks during this pandemic, but as we start to see those precautionary measures relaxed, pediatricians are now seeing an uptick in croup, an upper respiratory infection that causes a distinctive, barking cough in children.www.wbrc.com