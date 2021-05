Field captured a battle of two of Portage County's top baseball teams, defeating Rootstown, 10-4, Saturday afternoon. Bryson Silveus allowed three earned runs in five innings to pick up the win on the mound and went 2-for-2 at the plate with three runs scored. Garit Greene went 3-for-3 with two RBIs while Caden Contant also had multiple hits for the Falcons.