US commander says more work needed to counter small drones

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAGHDAD — A month after an explosives-laden drone targeted U.S. forces at an Iraq base, the top American commander for the Middle East says finding better ways to counter such attacks is a top priority, and the United States is still behind the curve on solutions. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraqi Security Forces#Military Bases#Drone Attacks#Drones#Us Military#U S Troops#American#Shiite Iraqi#Islamic State#U S Forces#Foreign Troops#Coalition Troops#Radar Sensors#Iranian Backed Militia#U S Led Coalition Forces#U S Troop Presence#Base#Security Reasons#Protective Measures#Baghdad
