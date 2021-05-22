"Don't poke the bear": Phil Mickelson responds to Jon Rahm's comment at USPGA
Phil Mickelson remembered some of his best golf from years gone by to shoot a 3-under-par 69 on day two of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. The 50-year-old, who is looking to become the oldest major champion in history, was 2-over-par on his front nine on Friday but he made five birdies on the back nine to finish with a solid score of 5-under-par for the tournament, which was only matched by Louis Oosthuizen.www.golfmagic.com