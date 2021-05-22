newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

"Don't poke the bear": Phil Mickelson responds to Jon Rahm's comment at USPGA

By Matt Chivers
golfmagic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson remembered some of his best golf from years gone by to shoot a 3-under-par 69 on day two of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. The 50-year-old, who is looking to become the oldest major champion in history, was 2-over-par on his front nine on Friday but he made five birdies on the back nine to finish with a solid score of 5-under-par for the tournament, which was only matched by Louis Oosthuizen.

www.golfmagic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Uspga#The Pga Tour#Spaniard#Ocean Course#Golf Fans#Surprise#Kiawah Island#Approach Shots#Fine Performances#History#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Twitter
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
Los Angeles Times

One bettor makes $300,000 on Phil Mickelson’s historic PGA Championship victory

Phil Mickelson became the oldest major winner ever, taking the 103rd PGA Championship in Kiawah Island, S.C., on Sunday. His two-shot win over Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka win was a mixed bag for sportsbooks, as it included one bettor who won $300,000 on Mickelson at DraftKings Sportsbook, off a $1,000 bet on Mickelson to win at 300-1 odds. For long shots like Mickelson, a few bets can increase liability for books quickly.
GolfSportsGrid

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Golf Helper: AT&T Byron Nelson

Daily fantasy golf requires a new approach for each and every event. The course and field change week after week, making no two contests alike. That means you need to refine your approach for each PGA Tour event to try to find golfers who are primed to excel for your daily fantasy golf lineups.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Jon Rahm, the end of the streak after 22 cuts

In Charlotte (USA) the Wells Fargo Championship, a tournament of the PGA Tour, has reserved the first verdicts between surprises and excellent eliminations. In North Carolina, with a total of 136 (-6) strokes, the British Matt Wallace and the Americans Gary Woodland and Patrick Rodgers lead the leaderboard. Third elimination...
GolfAwful Announcing

Jon Rahm apologizes for leaving PGA Championship press conference in anger

Having been in the media center at a major championship, it’s apparent that many players would rather be anywhere else. They don’t usually just come right out and say it, though. That’s what made Jon Rahm’s “outburst” (in quotes as he wasn’t shouting or anything) on Saturday evening so surprising; Rahm actually just came out and said that he didn’t want to be there. And then, after he answered a question for a Spanish-language outlet, he left.
GolfPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Golfprogolfweekly.com

5 Storylines to Follow at the AT&T Byron Nelson

The eyes of many are already looking on Kiawah Island, the site of next week’s PGA Championship, the second major of a thrilling 2021 season. But those people could find themselves missing a compelling fight in Dallas this week. TPC Craig Ranch, an event that has not hosted a PGA...
Golfprogolfweekly.com

Wells Fargo Championship Primer: History, TV, Field, Odds

After stops in New Orleans and Tampa, the PGA Tour stays in the NFC South as it heads north to Charlotte for the 18th edition of the Wells Fargo Championship. Contested at acclaimed Quail Hollow Club, the field this week will feature six of the world’s top-10 ranked players, including world No. 2 Justin Thomas, No. 3 Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele (4), Bryson DeChambeau (5), Patrick Reed (7), and Webb Simpson (9).
Golfprosportsextra.com

PGA Golfer John Rahm’s Wife Is Gorgeous; PGA Wells Fargo Championship Purse Payouts!

If you’re not familiar with Jon Rahm, odds are you don’t regularly watch the PGA Tour. Jon was the world number 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, having first achieved that rank after winning the Memorial Tournament in July 2020. Rahm was the number one golfer in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for a record 60 weeks. Rahm joined the PGA Tour in 2016, and to date has 5 PGA Tour wins.
Golfgolficity.com

WATCH: Jon Rahm Forgets That He Plays Callaway Clubs

In an interview at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Jon Rahm made a silly mistake in regards to talking about his golf equipment. Rahm, who left Taylormade to join Callaway this year, accidentally said that his Taylormade clubs have been working well. Naturally, he caught the slip up and corrected himself, but it didn’t go unnoticed.
Charlotte, NCusgamblingsites.com

Wells Fargo Championship Odds: Rahm, Thomas Favored to Win

The next stop on the 2021 PGA Tour happens this week as some of the world’s top golfers will square off in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship. The tournament is set to begin on Thursday, May 6 at the Quail Hollow Club course and will conclude on Sunday, May 9.
Golftwinspires.com

The best betting props for the Wells Fargo Championship

The final three holes in last week’s Valspar Championship is known as the Snake Pit, and this week doesn’t get any easier on the PGA Tour, as the world’s best players now face the Green Mile. In Stephen King’s book, and of course the subsequent film featuring Tom Hanks, the...
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Best Moments from Phil Mickelson's Win at the 2021 PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson made history on Sunday when he became the oldest golfer to ever win a major with his win at the PGA Championship. The scenes at Kiawah Island in South Carolina were incredible, as throngs of fans crowded around the 50-year-old golfer as he played through the final holes of the course and inched closer to history. He finished 6-under par, with Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen tied for second, and the win marked Mickelson's second PGA Championship victory in his career.