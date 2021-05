The Euro 2020 kits have been released slowly over the course of the last year. By now, you may well have at least one of your nation's shirts. Of course, you might not be that bothered when you first see them - but these are the colours and designs that you'll come to associate with the tournament for years to come. Gareth Southgate missing that penalty in grey; Ally McCoist wearing the Umbro-designed tartan; Gareth Bale in charcoal and lime green... the shirts make the memories, some would say.