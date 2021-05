The past year living with the COVID-19 pandemic has shown how important access to affordable health care is for all Maine people. Imagine if COVID testing or vaccines were limited to only some of our Maine residents, and others were excluded from these tests and vaccines based on their immigration status. Excluding people from MaineCare due to immigration status puts all Mainers at risk of more spread of infectious diseases and more costly emergency room interventions. Uninsured or underinsured people avoid preventative testing and care, and wait until a condition becomes a crisis to seek help, due to fears of extreme medical bills.