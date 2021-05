I fell asleep thinking about how excited I am to introduce next week’s assignment to you and how much possibility I feel around the month of June for no particular reason. I think this optimism may show itself in a number of ways which could include an Instagram Q&A or maybe a TWIE Discord so we can share resources and ideas as a group. Of course, it’s also possible that neither of those things materialize. Basically, I’m just saying that I’ve enjoyed hearing from all of you, and I’m always thinking of ways to make that occurrence more common.