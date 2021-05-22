Dan Rafael updates on Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence for Aug 21

Welterweight contender Jaron Ennis has settled his lawsuit with promoter Chris Middendorf, a move that provides the welterweight contender with financial certainty just as he is reaching the world championship level of his promising career. The settlement announcement came on the same day a trial was set to get underway in Iowa. Ennis fights in a 147-pound division that is chock full of talent but unfortunately none of the best boxers in that division are currently fighting each other. The following message was posted on the Court's docket today: "The Court was advised by counsel that this case has settled. Closing documents (i.e., a stipulated dismissal signed by counsel for both parties) shall be filed by June 17, 2021. If no closing documents are filed, pursuant to Local Rule 41.c the Court may order dismissal of this action without further notice. Within 60 days of a dismissal order, either party may petition to have the case reinstated after showing good cause as to why settlement was not in fact consummated. Trial set for May 17, 2021, is canceled."