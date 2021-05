For four straight seasons (2015-2018) LeBron James and Stephen Curry faced off against each other in the NBA Finals. The two teams will meet again in an important showdown, but this time the stakes are a little lower. James' Los Angeles Lakers and Curry's Golden State Warriors will do battle on Wednesday night in the West's 7 vs. 8 play-in game. The winner will secure the seventh seed in the conference, and play the No. 2 Phoenix Suns in the first round of the traditional 1-8 playoff format. The loser will play the winner of the West's 9 vs. 10 play-in game between the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs for a chance to secure the eighth seed.