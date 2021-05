It can be scary investing in the stock market for the first time. There's a lot of financial information for newbies to discover and a lingo you have to learn. Typically, none of this is taught in schools, so you have to pick up the information out on the street (so to speak) or on free websites like this one. I learned over 90% of what I know about the stock market from The Motley Fool, so this is a great place to start.