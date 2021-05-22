Sheila Annette (Siefert) Bass, 85, formerly of Shelbyville, passed away on May 19th in Austin, Texas, where she had been residing with her son since earlier this year. She is preceded in death by her parents (Hank & Vera Siefert), her husband, Jim Bass, and her brother, Dick Siefert. She is survived by her brother Tom Siefert (Terre Haute, Indiana), sons Andy Bass (Tampa, Florida) and Gary Bass (Austin, Texas) as well as her granddaughter Caroline Bass (Mason, Ohio).